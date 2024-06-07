G5 Football Daily

Sun Belt Confirms 5 Bowls Games on ESPN Linear Networks in 2024

Joe Londergan

Dec 16, 2023; Orlando, FL, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) hands off to Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Anderson Castle (1) against the Miami (OH) Redhawks in the third quarter in the third quarter during the Avocados from Mexico Cure Bowl at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
The Sun Belt will once again have at-least five spots in the postseason guaranteed for eligible football programs. Those five spots will all be available for fans to watch on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The Sun Belt's full bowl game schedule for 2024 is below.

Saturday, Dec. 14 - Camellia Bowl, 9:00 PM ET/8:00 PM CT – ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 19 - R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, 7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – ESPN2

Friday, Dec. 20 - StaffDNA Cure Bowl, 12:00 PM ET/11:00 AM CT – ESPN

Monday, Dec. 23 - Myrtle Beach Bowl, 11:00 AM ET/10:00 AM CT – ESPN

Thursday, Dec. 26 - 68 Ventures Bowl, 9:00 PM ET/8:00 PM CT – ESPN

With the expanded College Football Playoff guaranteeing a spot in the playoff to at least one team from the Group of Five, the Sun Belt could theoretically see a postseason berth there as well.

The Sun Belt also holds backup agreements with ESPN Events and the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

In 2023, the Sun Belt sent 12 of the league's 14 teams to bowl games. Can they repeat that feat again in 2024?

