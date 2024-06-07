Sun Belt Confirms 5 Bowls Games on ESPN Linear Networks in 2024
The Sun Belt will once again have at-least five spots in the postseason guaranteed for eligible football programs. Those five spots will all be available for fans to watch on either ESPN or ESPN2.
The Sun Belt's full bowl game schedule for 2024 is below.
Saturday, Dec. 14 - Camellia Bowl, 9:00 PM ET/8:00 PM CT – ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 19 - R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, 7:00 PM ET/6:00 PM CT – ESPN2
Friday, Dec. 20 - StaffDNA Cure Bowl, 12:00 PM ET/11:00 AM CT – ESPN
Monday, Dec. 23 - Myrtle Beach Bowl, 11:00 AM ET/10:00 AM CT – ESPN
Thursday, Dec. 26 - 68 Ventures Bowl, 9:00 PM ET/8:00 PM CT – ESPN
With the expanded College Football Playoff guaranteeing a spot in the playoff to at least one team from the Group of Five, the Sun Belt could theoretically see a postseason berth there as well.
The Sun Belt also holds backup agreements with ESPN Events and the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.
In 2023, the Sun Belt sent 12 of the league's 14 teams to bowl games. Can they repeat that feat again in 2024?