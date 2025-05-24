Sun Belt Football: Post-Spring Power Rankings
- Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Georgia Southern Eagles
- Texas State Bobcats
- Arkansas State Red Wolves
- James Madison Dukes
- Marshall Thundering Herd
- South Alabama Jaguars
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Old Dominion Monarchs
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
- Troy Trojans
- Georgia State Panthers
While the offseason is still very much in full swing, the countdown till the 2025 college football season is on as we’re less than 100 days until Louisiana-Monroe marks the first Sun Belt team to kickoff their campaign – taking on FCS St. Francis (Pa.) at Malone Stadium on August 28.
As has been the case throughout college football, there has been plenty of player movement.
Last year’s Sun Belt Conference champion in Marshall has undergone several changes following the departure of head coach Charles Huff, who remains in the Sun Belt as the new head man at Southern Miss.
The Thundering Herd also lost last season’s primary quarterback in Braylon Braxton, who heads to Hattiesburg to join Huff.
Louisiana seeks to break through and capture their first SBC crown since 2021, when Billy Napier guided the Ragin Cajuns’ to a league title.
Head coach Michael Desormeaux will have to replace quarterbacks Ben Wooldridge and Chandler Fields entering 2025.
Texas State and head coach GJ Kinne continue to make head waves in the transfer portal, bringing in quarterbacks Gevani McCoy (Oregon State) and Holden Geriner (Auburn). The Bobcats return running backs Lincoln Pare and Torrance Burgess Jr. to fill the shoes of near 1,000-yard rusher Ismail Mahdi.
Arkansas State scored a major win as Butch Jones and the Red Wolves retained the services of star quarterback Jaylen Raynor.
Clay Helton was rewarded with a new contract after an 8-5 season with the Eagles and Helton brings back his trigger man in quarterback JC French.
Bryant Vincent looks to continue the turnaround process at Louisiana-Monroe, but has been bit by the portal. Gerad Parker enters year two at Troy, as he seeks to return the program to the heights reached by former head coach Jon Sumrall.
The league also welcomes new head coaches in Tony Gibson (Marshall) and Dowell Loggains, who both were veteran college assistants before earning their first head coaching gig.
Here’s an early offseason ranking of the Sun Belt with fall camp quickly on the horizon.