Sun Belt Football Power Rankings - Week 10
1. Louisiana
2. Arkansas State
3. Louisiana-Monroe
4. Georgia Southern
5. Marshall
6. James Madison
7. South Alabama
8. Old Dominion
9. Texas State
10. Coastal Carolina
11. App State
12. Georgia State
13. Troy
14. Southern Miss
Again, the theme of the Sun Belt Conference entering week 10 is parity – or will someone please break out of the pack in this league.
Georgia Southern had a chance to go 4-0 in league play, but took a major shot on the chin in the form of 47-19 thrashing from Ricky Rahne’s Old Dominion club. With that win, the Monarchs move into first place in the SBC East and hold the tiebreaker over the Eagles.
Over in the SBC West, UL Monroe met the same fate as Georgia Southern, failing in their attempt to move to 4-0 in conference play. South Alabama handed the Warhawks a 46-17 loss which moved the Jaguars to 3-1 in league play and allows Louisiana to remain atop the division with a 3-0 mark in conference...well, 4-0 after getting the win in the week's early slot on Tuesday.
James Madison picked up a crucial league win as they beat Southern Miss to move to 6-2 and with the way the Sun Belt has fluctuated from week to week, the Dukes’ 2-2 conference record doesn’t completely eliminate them from being atop the league come the end of the regular season – if they can win out.
