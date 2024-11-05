Sun Belt Football Power Rankings - Week 11
1. Louisiana
2. Georgia Southern
3. Marshall
4. Arkansas State
5. James Madison
6. Louisiana-Monroe
7. South Alabama
8. Old Dominion
9. Texas State
10. Coastal Carolina
11. App State
12. Georgia State
13. Troy
14. Southern Miss
After allowing two field goals early in the contest, Louisiana established a lead and never trailed after the first quarter – remaining undefeated in Sun Belt play with a 23-17 win over Texas State. That keeps the Ragin' Cajuns at the top of the league, followed by Georgia Southern who staged a furious comeback with 20 fourth-quarter points to upend South Alabama, 34-30.
The scare from the Jaguars almost knocked Clay Helton’s team from the number two spot, but the Eagles remain there following the win.
Marshall won a back-and-forth contest against Louisiana-Monroe, moving the Thundering Herd to the number three spot and keeping them in the hunt for an SBC East crown. The loss moves Bryant Vincent’s club down a couple of spots in the power rankings.
Arkansas State were off and ULM and South Alabama’s losses on the West side of the conference doesn’t quite lock up the division for Louisiana, but it does make the margin for error razor thin for teams looking to challenge the Cajuns.
