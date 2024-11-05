G5 Football Daily

Sun Belt Football Power Rankings - Week 11

G5 Football Daily Staff

Elijah Davis 7 takes the field as the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns take on Tulane atbCajun Field. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Elijah Davis 7 takes the field as the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns take on Tulane atbCajun Field. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

1. Louisiana

2. Georgia Southern

3. Marshall

4. Arkansas State

5. James Madison

6. Louisiana-Monroe

7. South Alabama

8. Old Dominion

9. Texas State

10. Coastal Carolina

11. App State

12. Georgia State

13. Troy

14. Southern Miss

After allowing two field goals early in the contest, Louisiana established a lead and never trailed after the first quarter – remaining undefeated in Sun Belt play with a 23-17 win over Texas State. That keeps the Ragin' Cajuns at the top of the league, followed by Georgia Southern who staged a furious comeback with 20 fourth-quarter points to upend South Alabama, 34-30.

The scare from the Jaguars almost knocked Clay Helton’s team from the number two spot, but the Eagles remain there following the win.

Marshall won a back-and-forth contest against Louisiana-Monroe, moving the Thundering Herd to the number three spot and keeping them in the hunt for an SBC East crown. The loss moves Bryant Vincent’s club down a couple of spots in the power rankings.

Arkansas State were off and ULM and South Alabama’s losses on the West side of the conference doesn’t quite lock up the division for Louisiana, but it does make the margin for error razor thin for teams looking to challenge the Cajuns.

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

Conference USA Football Power Rankings - Week 11

Sun Belt Football: Bowl Eligibility Tracker 2024

UConn Football Reach Bowl Eligibility For Second Time Under Jim Mora

Published
G5 Football Daily Staff
G5 FOOTBALL DAILY STAFF

Home/Sun Belt