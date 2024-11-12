Sun Belt Football Power Rankings - Week 12
- Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Georgia Southern Eagles
- Marshall Thundering Herd
- James Madison Dukes
- Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Texas State Bobcats
- Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
- South Alabama Jaguars
- Old Dominion Monarchs
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Georgia State Panthers
- Troy Trojans
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
As the Sun Belt season nears its conclusion, the race for an East division crown is still heating up while the West division is almost assuredly locked up.
Louisiana moves to 8-1 and 5-0 in conference play with their 55-19 win over Arkansas State, as the Ragin Cajuns racked up almost 600 yards of total offense while holding A-State quarterback Jaylen Raynor to just 167 yards through the air and forcing two interceptions.
On the East side of things, Marshall and James Madison pick up crucial wins to remain in the hunt as four teams are each within one game of each other.
The Thundering Herd made quick work of Southern Miss, 37-3. Charles Huff’s club limited Southern Miss to just 183 yards of total offense and forced four Golden Eagle turnovers in the win.
James Madison keeps hope alive of winning the East as the Dukes put away Georgia State early, taking a 38-7 lead into the fourth quarter which would serve as the final score.
Overall, the movement in the league comes via Texas State’s win over ULM and Arkansas State’s loss to Louisiana.
