Sun Belt Football Power Rankings - Week 13
- Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Marshall Thundering Herd
- James Madison Dukes
- Georgia Southern Eagles
- Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Texas State Bobcats
- Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
- South Alabama Jaguars
- Old Dominion Monarchs
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Georgia State Panthers
- Troy Trojans
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
After a 3-3 start to the season, Charles Huff and Marshall are hitting their stride at the right time. The Thundering Herd have won four straight games and hold a 5-1 conference record following the team’s 31-19 win over Coastal Carolina.
Now, Marshall sits atop the Sun Belt East division and are facing an Old Dominion team this Saturday with a chance to take control of the division and play for a conference title for the first time since 2020.
South Alabama’s 24-22 upset of Louisiana keeps the door ever so slightly open for Arkansas State or Texas State to take the West division title.
Overall, not a ton of movement in the power rankings as Louisiana, James Madison, Marshall and Georgia Southern still remain as the top four teams, with the middle of the pack in Coastal Carolina, ULM, Old Dominion and South Alabama looking to reach six wins and qualify for postseason play.
