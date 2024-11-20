G5 Football Daily

Sun Belt Football Power Rankings - Week 13

Sep 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Marshall Thundering Herd head coach Charles Huff during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
1. Louisiana

2. Marshall

3. James Madison

4. Georgia Southern

5. Arkansas State

6. Texas State

7. Louisiana-Monroe

8. South Alabama

9. Old Dominion

10. Coastal Carolina

11. App State

12. Georgia State

13. Troy

14. Southern Miss

After a 3-3 start to the season, Charles Huff and Marshall are hitting their stride at the right time. The Thundering Herd have won four straight games and hold a 5-1 conference record following the team’s 31-19 win over Coastal Carolina.

Now, Marshall sits atop the Sun Belt East division and are facing an Old Dominion team this Saturday with a chance to take control of the division and play for a conference title for the first time since 2020.

South Alabama’s 24-22 upset of Louisiana keeps the door ever so slightly open for Arkansas State or Texas State to take the West division title.

Overall, not a ton of movement in the power rankings as Louisiana, James Madison, Marshall and Georgia Southern still remain as the top four teams, with the middle of the pack in Coastal Carolina, ULM, Old Dominion and South Alabama looking to reach six wins and qualify for postseason play.

