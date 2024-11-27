Sun Belt Football Power Rankings - Week 14
1. Louisiana
2. Marshall
3. Georgia Southern
4. James Madison
5. Arkansas State
6. Texas State
7. South Alabama
8. Louisiana-Monroe
9. Old Dominion
10. Coastal Carolina
11. App State
12. Georgia State
13. Troy
14. Southern Miss
While the Sun Belt Football Championship Game participants haven’t quite been set yet, we’re getting closer to finding out the two programs following the weekend of play in the league.
Louisiana (9-2, 6-1 SBC) clings tightly to a one-game lead over Arkansas State (7-4, 5-2 SBC) and South Alabama (6-5, 5-2 SBC) in the West division, while Charles Huff and Marshall (8-3, 6-1 SBC) sits one game ahead of Georgia Southern (7-4, 5-2 SBC) in the East division.
The final weekend of play will decide not only who plays for the SBC crown, but home-field will be determined this Saturday.
After establishing a 17-7 lead, Marshall had to trade punches with Old Dominion in order to hang on to a 42-35 victory.
Overall, the league continues to make its case as the strongest Group of Five league as seven Sun Belt programs have already clinched bowl eligibility this season—Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Louisiana, Marshall, South Alabama and Texas State—with three others—App State, Coastal Carolina and ULM—looking to clinch bowl eligibility with victories in Week 14.
The power rankings remain virtually untouched with plenty to be decided.
