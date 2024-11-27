G5 Football Daily

Sun Belt Football Power Rankings - Week 14

G5 Football Daily Staff

Quarterback Chandler Fields 18 as Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on South Alabama at Cajun Field in Lafayette, LA. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.
Quarterback Chandler Fields 18 as Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on South Alabama at Cajun Field in Lafayette, LA. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

1. Louisiana

2. Marshall

3. Georgia Southern

4. James Madison

5. Arkansas State

6. Texas State

7. South Alabama

8. Louisiana-Monroe

9. Old Dominion

10. Coastal Carolina

11. App State

12. Georgia State

13. Troy

14. Southern Miss

While the Sun Belt Football Championship Game participants haven’t quite been set yet, we’re getting closer to finding out the two programs following the weekend of play in the league.

Louisiana (9-2, 6-1 SBC) clings tightly to a one-game lead over Arkansas State (7-4, 5-2 SBC) and South Alabama (6-5, 5-2 SBC) in the West division, while Charles Huff and Marshall (8-3, 6-1 SBC) sits one game ahead of Georgia Southern (7-4, 5-2 SBC) in the East division.

The final weekend of play will decide not only who plays for the SBC crown, but home-field will be determined this Saturday.

After establishing a 17-7 lead, Marshall had to trade punches with Old Dominion in order to hang on to a 42-35 victory.

Overall, the league continues to make its case as the strongest Group of Five league as seven Sun Belt programs have already clinched bowl eligibility this season—Arkansas State, Georgia Southern, James Madison, Louisiana, Marshall, South Alabama and Texas State—with three others—App State, Coastal Carolina and ULM—looking to clinch bowl eligibility with victories in Week 14.

The power rankings remain virtually untouched with plenty to be decided.

More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily

AP POLL: Boise State #11, Tulane #18, UNLV #21, Army #25 After Week 13 Results

AAC Football Power Rankings - Week 14

COACHES POLL: Boise State, Tulane, UNLV, & Memphis Rise, While Army Drop To #22

Published
G5 Football Daily Staff
G5 FOOTBALL DAILY STAFF

Home/Sun Belt