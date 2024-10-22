Sun Belt Football Power Rankings - Week 9
1. Louisiana
2. Georgia Southern
3. Louisiana-Monroe
4. Arkansas State
5. James Madison
6. Texas State
7. Marshall
8. South Alabama
9. Coastal Carolina
10. App State
11. Old Dominion
12. Georgia State
13. Troy
14. Southern Miss
As we get past the midway point in the regular season, some contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pack.
Louisiana and Georgia Southern continue to roll as both teams picked up conference wins, with the Ragin Cajuns beating Coastal Carolina on the road and Georgia Southern with a strong win at home over James Madison.
Arkansas State picked up a much-needed win to keep pace in the West division, but can’t afford another loss as they try to close the gap on Louisiana and surprising ULM.
Charles Huff’s Marshall Thundering Herd are looking to do the same in the East division as their win keeps their chances at a division title alive. Old Dominion are right behind Marshall in the East as they beat up on a Texas State team that entered the season with such high hopes.
The next few weeks of play should help identify who will be playing for a conference title in the Fun Belt.