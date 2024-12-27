TAKEAWAYS: Arkansas State Win 68 Ventures Bowl Despite Huge Passing Day From Bowling Green
The Arkansas State Red Wolves took home their first bowl win since the 2019 season Thursday night. Butch Jones's squad moves to 8-5 on the season capping their first season with a winning record since that 2019 campaign.
A well-rounded effort from the Red Wolves allowed them to hang on for a 38-31 win over the Bowling Green Falcons in the 68 Ventures Bowl.
Critical Plays on Special Teams
Receiver Courtney Jackson returned a punt 60-yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, quickly giving Arkansas State a 10-0 lead. Jacksonv was one of three different Red Wolves who tallied 100-or-more all-purpose yards on the day.
Meanwhile, Bowling Green kicker Zach Long missed three of his four attempts, leaving nine critical points on the board in what ended up being a seven-point result.
Jaylen Raynor Shines Again
Sophomore quarterback Jaylen Raynor once again turned in a multifaceted performance, throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while also punching in a rushing touchdown. He earned Offensive MVP honors for his work. Raynor will finish his second season as the Red Wolves' starting quarterback with 2783 passing yards and 16 touchdowns with ten interceptions.
Both of Raynor's touchdown passes were to Corey Rucker, who finished with four receptions for 107 yards. Raynor move into the top ten in passing yards (5333) and passing touchdowns (33) in Arkansas State history this season, on pace to get near the top of that list if he stays two more seasons.
A Valiant Effort From Harold Fannin Jr. and Connor Bazelak
Even in a loss, the Bowling Green Passing game was impressive. Quarterback Connor Bazelak threw for 390 yards and three touchdown passes. Baron May also threw his first pass of the season, a 43-yard touchdown to Malcolm Johnson Jr.
In what may have been his final college game before moving on to the pros, Harold Fannin Jr. caught 17 passes for 213 yards (a career high) and a score. Fannin's season ends with a new FBS record for receptions (117) and receiving yards (1555) by a tight end. Fannin also finished the season with nine receptions per game and 119.6 receiving yards per game, more FBS records for a tight end. Fannin is expected to be one of the first tight ends selected in April's NFL Draft.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Toledo Downs Pitt 48-46 in Six Overtimes in GameAbove Sports Bowl
South Florida Claims Historic Hawaii Bowl Victory in Five Overtimes
UTSA Football Dominates Coastal Carolina in 2024 Myrtle Beach Bowl