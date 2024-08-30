TAKEAWAYS: Coastal Carolina Offense Explodes In Week One Win Over Jacksonville State
Thursday night college football featured a matchup between the Sun Belt's Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Conference USA's Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Despite an early 3-3 game, Coastal Carolina would run away with it, winning by a final score of 55-27.
Here's how it happened:
Two New Quarterbacks With Two Different Starts
One of the biggest storylines entering each team's season was how they would look with new full-time starting quarterbacks. For Coastal Carolina, redshirt sophomore Ethan Vasko lit up the Gamecocks throwing for 249 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Vasko posted a 63% completion rate on Thursday night.
Towards the end of the game, Michigan State transfer Noah Kim got into the game and ended the night throwing for a nine-yard touchdown with his only pass attempt.
As for the Gamecocks, they began the game with senior Logan Smothers, who struggled despite his experience in JSU's offense. Head coach Rich Rodriguez made the change and began running a two-quarterback system with senior Tyler Huff.
Smothers ended the game throwing for 61 yards, completing seven of 13 passes. As for Huff, who was getting his first taste of FBS football, threw for 176 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and completed seven of 14 passes.
The Gamecocks' struggles primarily stemmed from their quarterback play. The question entering their week two game against Louisville will likely be whether they should continue a two-quarterback system, try running the offense with one consistent quarterback. Would that also mean the emergence of UConn transfer Zion Turner?
Coastal Carolina's Run Game Takes Off
In 2023, running back Braydon Bennett led the Chanticleers with 422 rushing yards and five touchdowns. On Thursday, Bennett kicked the season off by rushing for 60 yards and two touchdowns.
Along with Bennett, sophomore Ja'Vin Simpkins led the team with 80 rushing yards. Last season, Simpkins ran for 129 yards and one touchdown in 11 games played. Towards the back end of Thursday's game. Coastal went with redshirt freshman Darren Lloyd who ran for 64 yards.
The #7 rushing offense in the Sun Belt last season is off to a strong start after totaling 294 rushing yards.
Individual Performances On Defense Look Encouraging For Jax State
The Gamecocks defense surrendered 552 yards of offense, but some individual performances stood out. Safety Pat Taylor led the way with 12 total tackles followed by Antonio Carter who posted 10 total tackles, six solo tackles and four assisted tackles.
Worst Loss Under The Rich Rod Era
The last time head coach Rich Rodriguez suffered a loss like this, the Gamecocks were at the FCS level in 2022 against Tulsa when they fell by a final score of 54-17. Similar to Thursday's loss, the Gamecocks pass game was basically nonexistent two years ago.
What's Next?
With the win, Coastal Carolina will win their season-opener for the first time since 2022. The Chanticleers will head home to take on FCS William & Marry on Saturday, September 7 at 7:00 pm. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.
For the Gamecocks, their schedule doesn't get much easier as they will head to Louisville to take on the Cardinals who went 10-4 last season. The game will take place on Saturday, September 7 at 2:30 PM CT.