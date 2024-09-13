TAKEAWAYS: Texas State Drop 31-28 Thriller to Arizona State in San Marcos
In arguably the biggest game in the history of Texas State football, G.J. Kinne’s Bobcats fell 31-28 in a tightly contested game before a nationally televised audience on Thursday.
The Bobcats (2-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) entered the game as 2.5-point favorites over the Sun Devils (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) and jumped out to a two-score lead in the first half behind three Jordan McCloud touchdown passes.
Kenny Dillingham’s club battled back to even the game at 21-21 entering halftime, as Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt connected with wide receiver Jordyn Tyson on a 52-yard touchdown pass – followed by Leavitt calling his own number and scoring on a seven-yard TD run.
The game was decided by a pair of second-half turnovers by Texas State, which paved the way for the go-ahead 22-yard field goal by Arizona State kicker Ian Hershey.
Here are three takeaways from the contest:
Jordan McCloud
Texas State’s quarterback played a near flawless contest, going 28-of-43 passing with four touchdowns and one interception. McCloud was able to spread the football around with Arizona State keeping Bobcats’ star receiver Joey Hobert relatively in check, as Hobert finished with seven receptions for 44 yards and didn’t record a touchdown.
Texas State’s defensive stars
In a game that was projected to be a high-scoring affair, Texas State’s defensive stalwarts showed up. Defensive back Chris Mills recorded eight tackles along with an interception and a pass breakup. Edge Ben Bell had five tackles, one sack and three quarterback hurries.
Timely turnovers
With 9:10 left in the game, Bobcats’ running back Ishmail Mahdi fumbled at the Texas State 23-yard-line, which was recovered by the Sun Devils – opening the door for the Hershey field goal. On the Bobcats’ next possession, McCloud was picked off by Arizona State’s Xavion Alford.
The Bobcats will have a bye week before traveling to face Sam Houston State on September 28.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
PODCAST: Sun Belt Storylines in Week 3
Mountain West Conference Football Power Rankings - Week 3