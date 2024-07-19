Texas State 2024 Sun Belt Championship Odds
The Texas State Bobcats football program rides a wave of momentum into the 2024 season after their best campaign in decades under head coach G.J. Kinne. The 2023 season yielded an 8-5 record, a win over Baylor, and their first FBS bowl victory in the First Responder Bowl.
Now, with a large group of returning talent, especially on the offensive side of the ball, Kinne's squad are one of the favorites to win the Sun Belt Conference. Below are the Bobcats' odds to claim the crown from several major sports books.
Texas State Sun Belt Odds
Bet365: +450, BetMGM: +425, DraftKings: +500, FanDuel: +450, ESPN BET: +450
Texas State have the second-best offs to claim the title, behind the Appalachian State Mountaineers. App State's best odds are set +250 by FanDuel. Louisiana are right behind the Bobcats with +550 from Bet365.
