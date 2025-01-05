Texas State Bobcats Edge Mean Green 30-28 in SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Thriller
A career performance from Texas state senior wide receiver Jaden Williams and a clutch show by redshirt junior running back Lincoln Pare propelled Texas State to a dramatic 30-28 victory over North Texas in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Williams set a career-high with 155 receiving yards, consistently stretching the field and solidifying his role as a pivotal playmaker in Texas State's offensive success.
Furthering the Bobcats’ offense was Pare, who rushed for a season-high 143 yards, including a game-sealing 73-yard touchdown with 2:25 remaining. Overall, he contributed 175 all-purpose yards and two second-half touchdowns, helping solidify the win.
Texas State's defense was led by redshirt senior defensive back Jordan Polk, who led the Bobcat defense with nine tackles, two tackles for loss, and a critical strip sack.
The victory marked Texas State's second consecutive bowl title, preserving the Bobcats' perfect record in FBS postseason play. Texas State quarterback Jordan McCloud showed out, completing 26 of 35 passes for 307 yards and a touchdown, including a 24-yard connection with Williams in the second quarter.
With junior linebacker Treylin Payne’s late interception locking in the victory, Texas State ended with a record of 8-5 for the second straight season.
North Texas stayed competitive, driven by true freshman quarterback Drew Mestemaker. The walk-on, stepping in for transfer-bound Chandler Morris, delivered an impressive performance with 393 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a 70-yard rushing touchdown.
Mestemaker’s first collegiate touchdown, a 46-yard pass to former high school teammate Miles Coleman, set the tone early, while wideout Damon Ward Jr. set a UNT bowl record with 133 receiving yards.
Despite Mestemaker’s heroic effort, which included the longest rushing play in Mean Green bowl history, Texas State’s hard-fought victory marked a new cahpter in a thrilling renewal of this in-state rivalry.
More Reading Material From G5 Football Daily
Frank Ponce Looking To Help Revive FIU Football After A Decade Away
Buffalo Blows Out Depleted Liberty 26-7 in Bahamas Bowl Win
TRANSFER PORTAL: Iowa State QB JJ Kohl Set To Visit FIU Panthers