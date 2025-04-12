Texas State Kicker Mason Shipley Hits Transfer Portal
Texas State Bobcats placekicker Mason Shipley entered the transfer portal this week after four years with the Bobcats. 2025 will be Shipley's sixth and final season of college football.
"My family and I believe this is the best decision for my future. I look forward to seeing what comes next in my career," Shipley said in a statement posted to X.
Prior to his time in San Marcos, Shipley spent the 2020 season at Oklahoma State, but did not appear in a regular season game. He then transferred to Texas State for the 2021 campaign, where he used his redshirt.
Over the course of 2022, 2023, and 2024, Shipley made 31 field goals on 35 attempts. He also made 111 extra points with only three misses.
Shipley was a First Team All-Sun Belt selection in 2023, setting the program record for field goal makes in a season with 15, making all of his attempts. He was also a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award that season.