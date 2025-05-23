Top 5 Sun Belt Quarterbacks to Watch in 2025
The Sun Belt Conference will feature several returning impact quarterbacks in 2025, along with some intriguing new faces. Among the returning players, James Madison’s Alonza Barnett was the most productive in 2024—but his status for this season remains uncertain after suffering a serious leg injury in the season finale against Marshall. Due to that uncertainty, Barnett is not included in the list below, but fans should still keep his name in mind heading into the fall.
Many of the quarterbacks listed are entering their second or third seasons as starters, and most remain under the same offensive coordinators. That kind of continuity sets the stage for the Sun Belt to be one of the most exciting conferences for quarterback play in 2025.
Colton Joseph | 6’2, 200 | Redshirt Sophomore | Old Dominion
Colton Joseph began the 2024 season as Old Dominion’s third-string quarterback. In Week 3, he got his first start against Virginia Tech—an opportunity that lasted only two series before he was pulled. One week later against Bowling Green, he was back on the sideline until an injury to starter Grant Wilson forced him into action. Joseph seized the moment, leading a come-from-behind win and sparking a midseason turnaround for the Monarchs.
Once Joseph became the full-time starter, ODU’s offense came alive. He threw for 1,627 yards and 11 touchdowns with just five interceptions while rushing for 647 yards and 11 touchdowns—ranking top five in the conference in rushing scores. With 2025 marking his third year in the program under offensive coordinator Kevin Decker, Monarch fans should be excited. Joseph is a dynamic dual-threat quarterback. As a passer, he operates with a strong base in the pocket and can deliver accurate, high-velocity throws to all areas of the field. He’s equally dangerous outside the pocket and has elite burst and vision as a runner. Expect him to take another big leap this fall and emerge as one of the most highly regarded names in all of college football—especially within the Group of Five.
Braylon Braxton | 6’2, 225 | Redshirt Senior | Southern Miss (Previous: Tulsa / Marshall)
Braylon Braxton began his career at Tulsa, playing in 19 games and starting eight from 2021 to 2023. His breakout didn’t come until 2024, his first year at Marshall. He appeared in 11 games with eight starts, his first start coming in Week 5 against Appalachian State. Once he locked down the starting job, Braxton became the catalyst for the Thundering Herd’s run to a conference title.
He passed for 1,624 yards with 19 touchdowns and just two interceptions, while adding 610 rushing yards and four scores. His efforts earned him Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year, Second Team All-Sun Belt, and MVP of the Sun Belt Championship Game. Now at Southern Miss, Braxton will adjust to Blake Anderson’s offense while retaining some familiarity, having followed head coach Charles Huff to Hattiesburg. He brings one of the strongest arms in the conference, capable of hitting deep shots from the opposite hash and rifling intermediate throws with ease. As a runner, Braxton has top-end speed, quickness, and the toughness to finish through contact in short-yardage situations.
Jaylen Raynor | 6’0, 201 | Junior | Arkansas State
Jaylen Raynor made an instant impact at Arkansas State, earning Sun Belt Freshman of the Year honors in 2023—the first true freshman quarterback to do so since 2007. In 2024, he started all 13 games and built on that momentum, passing for 2,783 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 387 rushing yards and three more scores.
The Red Wolves finished the season with eight wins, capped by a victory over Bowling Green in the 68 Ventures Bowl, where Raynor was named Offensive MVP. With 2025 marking his third season in Keith Heckendorf’s system, Raynor is set for another step forward. On film, he displays outstanding football instincts—delivering effectively from the pocket and evading pressure with impressive elusiveness. He’s particularly dangerous off-script, frequently turning broken plays into explosive gains.
JC French | 6’1, 210 | Redshirt Junior | Georgia Southern (Previous: Memphis)
JC French started all 13 games for Georgia Southern in 2024, leading the Eagles to an 8–5 record. He completed 66% of his passes—a single-season school record—while throwing for 2,831 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also added 239 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Now entering his third year in the program and second in offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin’s system, French has a chance to build on a strong debut as the full-time starter. He’s a polished passer with excellent touch, consistently layering throws over defenders and placing the ball where only his receivers can make the catch.
AJ Swann | 6’2, 215 | Redshirt Junior | Appalachian State
AJ Swann enters the Sun Belt as one of the most experienced transfer quarterbacks in the conference. A former four-star recruit, Swann began his career at Vanderbilt, where he appeared in 15 games and made 12 starts—six of those coming as a true freshman. Between 2022 and 2023, he threw for 2,731 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Swann transferred to LSU for the 2024 season, serving as backup to Garrett Nussmeier and appearing in two games. On film, it’s easy to see why Swann was a highly sought-after recruit coming out of high school. He’s mechanically sound with a quick, smooth, and effortless release. There’s little wasted motion, and once he identifies a target, the ball comes out cleanly and on time.