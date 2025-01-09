TRANSFER PORTAL: Appalachian State Lands Iowa State 4-Star QB JJ Kohl
On Wednesday, Appalachian State locked in Iowa State transfer JJ Kohl, a former four-star quarterback. Kohl will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Kohl, who spent the last two years at Iowa State, completed nine passes for 11 yards. He also ran for 32 yards on six carries. He only saw action in one game this past season.
Coming out of high school, Kohl received 17 offers, all but one coming from power conference programs. The Ankeny, Iowa native decided to stay local and go to Iowa State.
What stands out about Kohl is is his 6'7" 250-pound stature that could pave the way for some interesting play calls, especially in short-yardage situations.
Kohl will have some competition as the Mountaineers also brought in former Vanderbilt and LSU quarterback AJ Swann, a redshirt junior. He has appeared in 17 games, completing 224 passes for 2,741 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
The newest Appalachian State quarterback also visited and received an offer from FIU. However, the opportunity in Boone could give him the best chance to start as soon as 2025.
