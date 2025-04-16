TRANSFER PORTAL: Arkansas State Loses Veteran O-Lineman Makilan Thomas
Arkansas State veteran offensive lineman Makilan Thomas is set to enter the NCAA’s Transfer Portal, as first reported by 247 Sports’ Matt Zenitz.
The redshirt senior has experience starting at guard and tackle over his career, spending the majority of his tenure with the Red Wolves at tackle.
Thomas started nine contests last year, leading the team with 583 snaps at right tackle.
Per Pro Football Focus, Thomas was rated as the team’s third-highest graded pass blocker and fourth-overall offensive player, allowing only three sacks on the year.
Thomas’ strongest season at Arkansas State came in 2023, where he earned Sun Belt Conference Second Team All-Conference honors.
Per PFF, Thomas was the third-highest rated tackle in the Sun Belt and landed among the top-20 tackles at the Group of Five level with an overall grade of 67.8.
He led Sun Belt Conference tackles and was 25th nationally, with pass blocking rating of 81.2.
In 836 snaps, Thomas only allowed just one sack and 21 pressures.
During his redshirt freshman season, Thomas started primarily at left tackle, but also earned starts at guard and right tackle, starting in all 12 contests.
Thomas was a two-star recruit out of Little Rock (Little Rock Central HS) before signing with Arkansas State in 2021.