TRANSFER PORTAL: Ex-UNLV QB Matthew Sluka To Join James Madison, Reunite With Bob Chesney
Former Holy Cross and UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka will transfer to James Madison, as first reported by Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of 247Sports.
Sluka began his collegiate career in 2020 with Holy Cross, where he started 37 games over four seasons, throwing for 5,896 yards and accounted for 97 total touchdowns (59 passing, 38 rushing).
After transferring to UNLV and earning the starting quarterback job, Sluka led the Rebels to a 3-0 start, before choosing to leave the program.
Sluka and UNLV were involved in a dispute over NIL payments, which led to Sluka choosing to enter the transfer portal in order to retain his final year of collegiate eligibility.
"I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled," Sluka posted on X (Twitter) when he announced his departure. "Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future. I wish my teammates the best of luck this season and hope for the continued success of the program."
The move reunites Sluka with his former head coach at Holy Cross in Bob Chesney, who coached the Crusaders from 2018-2023.
After taking over James Madison last season, Chesney led the Dukes to a 9-4 record and a win in the Boca Raton Bowl.
