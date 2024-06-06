TRANSFER PORTAL: Georgia State Land Texas A&M Cornerback For 2024
On Thursday, 247Sports Ben Moore reported that Georgia State has received the commitment of Texas A&M cornerback Sam McCall. The newest Panther played 12 games with the Aggies last season. This will be McCall's third FBS stop.
In 2023, McCall recorded six total tackles, four solo tackles and two interceptions with A&M. Prior to his time with hte Aggies, he spent a season with the Florida State Seminoles. He had five total tackles, three solo tackles and two assisted tackles in Tallahassee.
McCall was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He received offers from 12 Power Four schools and the only notable Group of Five schools to offer were Temple and Southern Miss.
2024 will mark the first season under the direction of head coach Dell McGee for the Georgia State program. Former head coach Shawn Elliott resigned earlier this spring to accept an assistant position on Shane Beamer's staff at South Carolina.
The Panthers went 7-6 last season, defeating Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. GSU's 2024 season begins on August 31 at Georgia Tech.