TRANSFER PORTAL: Georgia State Lands Auburn Cornerback, Former 4-Star Tyler Scott
The Georgia State Panthers added depth to their secondary this week with the commitment of cornerback Tyler Scott.
Scott spent the previous two seasons with the Auburn Tigers, where he appeared in four regular season games and the Tigers' Music City Bowl appearance after the 2023 season. He was credited with two solo tackles in that 2023 campaign. He missed the entire 2024 season as he recovered from an ACL injury.
The 6'1" redshirt sophomore is a Georgia native. In the class of 2023, Scott was a four-star recruit coming out of Pebblebrook High School, rated by 247Sports as the No. 20 cornerback in the nation. He eventually chose Auburn over an extensive offer list that included USC, Texas, and Alabama.
Scott spent just four days in the transfer portal before committing to the Panthers on Wednesday.
In 2025, Georgia State enter their second season under the direction of head coach Dell McGee. The Panthers were 3-9 in 2024.