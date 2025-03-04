TRANSFER PORTAL: Georgia State Running Back Freddie Brock Enters As Grad Transfer
Per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, Georgia State graduate running back Freddie Brock plans to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Brock, who measures 5'10" and 165 pounds, will have one season of remaining, his sixth as a college football player.
Brock was a three-star recruit in the class of 2020 coming out of East High School in Rochester, New York. He originally signed with the Maine Black Bears. In three seasons with Maine, Brock appeared in 25 games, rushing 222 times for 1145 yards and ten touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 238 yards and four touchdowns.
He transferred to Georgia State prior to the 2023 season, when he appeared in just four games with 307 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown. Then in 2024, Brock took over the starting role for the Panthers amid Dell McGee's first year as head coach. In that campaign, he carried 151 times for 819 yards and eight touchdowns
The next transfer portal window officially opens on April 16.