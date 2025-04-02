TRANSFER PORTAL: Old Dominion Starting CB Rasheed Reason On The Move
The defense of the Old Dominion Monarchs took a hit from the transfer portal this week with the departure of starting cornerback Rasheed Reason.
A native of Vallejo, California, Reason began his college career at Diablo Valley College, also in California as a member of the class of 2019. In two seasons at Diablo Valley in 2021 and 2022, Reason made 31 tackles with 1.5 for a loss, an interception and five pass breakups. He joined Old Dominion for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, where he quickly earned a starting role, getting that nod in 16 games.
In 23 total games with the Monarchs, Reason made 83 tackles with three for a loss. He also broke up 11 passes with two interceptions.
Reason originally announced an intention to enter the NFL Draft following the 2024 season, but then returned to Old Dominion. Now, it appears he will seek another opportunity for his remaining eligibility. The NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility for 2025 to athletes who spent part of their career at the junior college level earlier this academic year.