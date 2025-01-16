TRANSFER PORTAL: Ole Miss RB Matt Jones Lands At Southern Miss For 2025
Ole Miss running back Matt Jones will leave Lane Kiffin's squad to join Charles Huff's team 250 miles south. Per reporting from On3 and 247Sports, Jones has signed with Southern Miss for the 2025 season. He has one season of eligibility remaining after four with the Rebels.
In his time at Ole Miss, the former walk-on running back appeared in 23 games, rushing 59 times for 308 yards and six touchdowns. That included three touchdown rushes in the 2024 season. The 5'7" 200-pounder also caught four passes for 12 yards. He earned a degree in general business from Ole Miss last year.
Jones is one of approximately 35 incoming transfers for Southern Miss in 2025, which will be the first season in-charge for head coach Charles Huff. Jones is one of four running backs in that group. Southern Miss finished the 2024 season with a record of 1-11 and parted ways with former head coach Will Hall after the first seven games.
Southern Miss open the 2025 season on August 30 at Mississippi State.
