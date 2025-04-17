TRANSFER PORTAL: Southern Miss Lands Former West Virginia DL Zachariah Keith
Defensive lineman Zachariah Keith announced his commitment via X to Charles Huff's Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Wednesday.
Keith began his college career at West Virginia, though he never took the field for the Mountaineers. Injuries actually prompted Keith to medically retire from football prior to the 2024 season, though he reversed course on that decision this week and entered the transfer portal.
Keith signed with WVU as a three-star prospect in the class of 2023 after receiving a four-star rating from On3. He played his prep football at Douglas County High School in Georgia. Per his MaxPreps page, Keith made 188 tackles with 20 sacks in three seasons of varsity football in high school.
247Sports listed Keith as a 6'5" prospect with a weight of 255 pounds.
Southern Miss will enter their first season under Huff's direction in 2025 after parting ways with head coach Will Hall. The Golden Eagles went 1-11 in 2024.