Troy Football Officially Welcomes Gerad Parker As Head Coach

Following a report from ESPN that Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker would be hired at Troy as the new head football coach, the university has confirmed the report with a statement released Monday afternoon.

"Gerad Parker is a proven winner with an infectious personality and passion for success who has significant experience at some of the best programs in America," Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones said in the statement.

"He competed in the SEC as a player, has been a recruiting coordinator in the Big Ten and has coordinated highly productive offenses in the Big 12 and now at Notre Dame. He has an extremely diverse background that spans from coaching in high school, the FCS and throughout FBS in the SEC, American, Big Ten, Sun Belt, ACC and Big 12. He understands the commitment to excellence that we have at Troy University and embraces the total student-athlete experience. His proven pedigree will maintain our status as the leader in the Sun Belt Conference and the Group of Five. Gerad's energy and dedication to building relationships with the community, fans and student-athletes will resonate with all of Trojan Nation."

Per the statement, Parker will formally be introduced at a press conference Tuesday at 1 PM CT. Parker's introductory press conference will be streamed live on Facebook.