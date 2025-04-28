ULM DB Car'lin Vigers Signs UDFA Deal With Washington Commanders
ULM have not had a player drafted since the 2019 season. That trend continued in the 2025 NFL Draft, but one former Warhawk will still get an opportunity to make a roster in the NFC East.
The Washington Commanders signed ULM Warhawks defensive back Car'lin Vigers to a free agent contract, the football program announced on Monday.
Vigers spent three years at ULM after beginning his college career at Independence Community College in Kansas. He then returned to his home state to join the Warhawks, where he appeared in 35 games over three years. He finished his FBS career with 131 tackles, four for a loss, a sack, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a blocked kick.
Last season, Vigers' first as a full-time starter for ULM, he posted 38 tackles, with two tackles for loss and a sack, plus an interception that he returned for a touchdown against UAB. Vigers helped lead the Warhawks to a record of 5-7 in 2024, their first year under the direction of head coach Bryant Vincent and their best record since they also went 5-7 in 2019.
NFL Rookie Camps are set to begin on May 10.