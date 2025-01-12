ULM's Car'lin Vigers and Marshall's JJ Roberts Noted Among Hula Bowl Standouts
This past week, the 2025 Hula Bowl gave college football standouts the opportunity to show what they can do in front of scouts from the NFL, CFL, and UFL. Throughout practices and the game itself, several stars from this Group of Five season made solid impressions.
CBS Sports' Emory Hunt noted several of his biggest standouts from the event, including a handful from those G5 ranks.
On the offensive side of the ball, Hunt was particularly impressed by Kent State wide receiver Luke Floriea. Of the Third-Team All-MAC selection, Hunt said "I thought he had the best week of all the receivers. Floriea showcased the ability to smoothly get in and out of breaks well, tracking the ball well over his shoulder and making some tough catches."
Hunt also praised UConn tackle and Austrian import Valentin Senn as one of the week's best offensive linemen. Senn received complimentary words for his "good pad level and leverage despite being 6-foot-6" and his technique in both pass and run blocking.
It's also worth noting that Memphis running back Mario Anderson was named the game's offensive MVP, scoring the only touchdown of the day on a three-yard run up the middle.
On the defensive side of the ball, All-Sun Belt defensive backs Car'lin Vigers and JJ Roberts were also mentioned among the week's top performers.
Of Warhawks' 6'2" cornerback Vigers, Hunt noted that Vigers was a challenge more many of the event's receivers , saying he "showcased very good man coverage skills and tremendous length at the position."
Marshall's Roberts also kept himself on an upswing after a standout year that included 94 tackles and 14 pass breakups. Of Roberts' week at the Hula Bowl, Hunt stated "I came away very impressed with the instinctual nature of his game and how he acted on what he saw developing in front of him."
CBS Sports Network is currently scheduled to air a recording of the Hula Bowl on Monday morning at 3 AM ET, per the network's broadcast schedule available through YouTube TV.
