The 9 New Teams In EA Sports College Football 25
When July 19 rolls around, college football fans will have their first college football game from EA Sports in a decade. On EA's prior college football game, the roster included 126 of the teams present in FBS for the 2013 season. In EA Sports College Football 25, 134 teams will be available to select.
Unfortunately for fans of the Idaho Vandals, they will not be available in the game after dropping to the FCS following the 2017 season. Other than that, nine former FCS clubs are included that were not selectable in the previous game. Those clubs are...
RELATED: REPORT: What Every G5 School Gets Paid To Appear In EA Sports College Football 25
Appalachian State
Charlotte
Coastal Carolina
Charlotte
Georgia Southern
Jacksonville State
James Madison
Kennesaw State
Sam Houston
Fans will have their first chance to use the new teams in Dynasty mode, or create a recruit to send to those schools on July 19 when the game releases on Playstation 5 and XBOX Series X|S. FCS teams may not be a feature that is immediately available, but fans will also be able to create a school as well.
EA Sports released a deeper look at the updated gameplay features this week.