G5 Football Daily

The 9 New Teams In EA Sports College Football 25

Joe Londergan

Dec 23, 2023; Honolulu, HI, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Ethan Vasko (16) drops back to throw a pass against the San Jose State Spartans during the first quarter of the Easypost Hawaii Bowl at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Steven Erler-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2023; Honolulu, HI, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Ethan Vasko (16) drops back to throw a pass against the San Jose State Spartans during the first quarter of the Easypost Hawaii Bowl at Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Steven Erler-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Erler-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

When July 19 rolls around, college football fans will have their first college football game from EA Sports in a decade. On EA's prior college football game, the roster included 126 of the teams present in FBS for the 2013 season. In EA Sports College Football 25, 134 teams will be available to select.

Unfortunately for fans of the Idaho Vandals, they will not be available in the game after dropping to the FCS following the 2017 season. Other than that, nine former FCS clubs are included that were not selectable in the previous game. Those clubs are...

RELATED: REPORT: What Every G5 School Gets Paid To Appear In EA Sports College Football 25

Appalachian State

Charlotte

Coastal Carolina

Charlotte

Georgia Southern

Jacksonville State

James Madison

Kennesaw State

Sam Houston

Fans will have their first chance to use the new teams in Dynasty mode, or create a recruit to send to those schools on July 19 when the game releases on Playstation 5 and XBOX Series X|S. FCS teams may not be a feature that is immediately available, but fans will also be able to create a school as well.

EA Sports released a deeper look at the updated gameplay features this week.

Published
Joe Londergan

JOE LONDERGAN

Joe covers college sports from the Group of Five ranks and beyond. He has worked in the sports industry since 2008, earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville, and a Master's degree from Seattle University.