TRANSFER PORTAL: FIU Adds East Carolina Transfer TE Antonio Ferguson
On Tuesday, FIU announced the addition of tight end Antonio Ferguson, a transfer from East Carolina. Ferguson played in six games last season, but did not record any stats and has three years of eligibility.
RELATED: TRANSFER PORTAL: Michigan State DB Malcolm Jones Commits To Jacksonville State
In the winter and spring signing days, FIU did not bring in a tight end as head coach Mike MacIntyre noted he felt happy with the depth of that position. Ferguson, who stands at 6’3” and 223 pounds, certainly has size that FIU needs in the tight end room.
In his four seasons at Apopka High School, Ferguson hauled in seven receptions for 90 yards and zero touchdowns. He averaged 12.9 yards per game.
He now joins an FIU tight end room that includes Josiah Miamen, Rocky and Rowdy Beers, Austin Fitts and Brain Staten. Ferguson will make it the sixth tight end in the room, but one with a couple of years of eligibility and a good opportunity to earn playing time in that window.