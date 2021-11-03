JaQualon Roberts Dishes on New Iowa Offer

Sometimes just being there for someone impacts their lives.

That was the case last week when Iowa Basketball assistant Sherman Dillard traveled to Bloomington (IN) North High. There he watched 2023 forward JaQualon Roberts during an open-gym workout.

The Hawkeye coach liked what he saw.

"It meant a lot," Roberts told HN. "We had been talking for some weeks, and he had the opportunity to fly down and see me play. I appreciated how much effort he put in for me.

"When he told me he would like to extend an offer, I was excited."

Iowa joined hometown Indiana, Butler, Akron, Bradley, IUPUI, Indiana State, UMass, Miami (OH), Northern Illinois and Stetson in offering Roberts (6-7, 198) a scholarship. Cincinnati, Xavier and others have shown interest.

"From talking with coach Dillard, I think he’s a great coach. That was his first time watching me in person, and he expressed how interested he was in me and my style of play," Roberts said.

"I don’t really know much about the school except for watching their games. I’m looking forward to learning about them more."

A campus trip with his family would help in that endeavor.

"We are thinking about visiting at some point. We’re trying to figure out my schedule. High school ball is starting up next week so I will be a little bit busier, but that is definitely on our minds," he said.

Roberts averaged 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore at North. He ran with Indiana Elite on the AAU circuit this summer.

Academics will be a big part of the decision process for Roberts, who is an asset in his community. He's learning what schools offer off the court.

"I’m thinking about studying physical therapy or nutrition because at some point the ball will stop bouncing and I want to try to stay as close as possible to the game," he said.