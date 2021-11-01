Jack Campbell Butkus Award Semifinalist

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa junior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named one of 16 semifinalists for the Dick Butkus Award. The announcement was made Monday by the Butkus Foundation.

Campbell (6-foot-5, 243-pounds) is a native of Cedar Falls, Iowa. He leads Iowa with 76 tackles, including 33 solo tackles and 43 assists. He also has five pass break-ups, two recovered fumbles, one caused fumble and 1.5 tackles for loss. He ranks fifth in the Big Ten in tackles per game (9.5) and fourth in fumble recoveries (two).

Campbell was recently named a second-team midseason All-American by The Athletic. He was the Bronko Nagurski national and Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Week following Iowa’s win over Colorado State.

Campbell recorded a career-high 18 tackles against Colorado State. He had seven solo tackles and 11 assists and added three pass break-ups to go with his second fumble recovery of the season (touchdown at Iowa State). Campbell recorded nine tackles (four solo, five assists) and a pass break-up in Iowa’s most recent outing at Wisconsin.

Former Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell was a finalist for the Butkus Award in 2016 and a semifinalist in 2017.

Finalists for the 2021 Butkus Award will be announced Nov. 22, with the winner being announced on or before Dec. 7.

Iowa returns to action Saturday at Northwestern (6 p.m. CT, BTN). The Hawkeyes return home to host Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 13 (TBA).