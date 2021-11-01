Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballWrestlingSpring SportsHawkeye NationForumSI TIXPodcast
    Search
    Jack Campbell Butkus Award Semifinalist
    Publish date:

    Jack Campbell Butkus Award Semifinalist

    Iowa Junior Among Nation's Top Linebackers
    Author:

    Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) lines up in front of teammate Kaevon Merriweather (26) during their game against Penn State on Oct. 9, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

    IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa junior linebacker Jack Campbell has been named one of 16 semifinalists for the Dick Butkus Award. The announcement was made Monday by the Butkus Foundation.

    Campbell (6-foot-5, 243-pounds) is a native of Cedar Falls, Iowa. He leads Iowa with 76 tackles, including 33 solo tackles and 43 assists. He also has five pass break-ups, two recovered fumbles, one caused fumble and 1.5 tackles for loss. He ranks fifth in the Big Ten in tackles per game (9.5) and fourth in fumble recoveries (two).

    Campbell was recently named a second-team midseason All-American by The Athletic. He was the Bronko Nagurski national and Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Week following Iowa’s win over Colorado State.

    Campbell recorded a career-high 18 tackles against Colorado State. He had seven solo tackles and 11 assists and added three pass break-ups to go with his second fumble recovery of the season (touchdown at Iowa State). Campbell recorded nine tackles (four solo, five assists) and a pass break-up in Iowa’s most recent outing at Wisconsin.

    Former Iowa linebacker Josey Jewell was a finalist for the Butkus Award in 2016 and a semifinalist in 2017.

    Finalists for the 2021 Butkus Award will be announced Nov. 22, with the winner being announced on or before Dec. 7.

    Iowa returns to action Saturday at Northwestern (6 p.m. CT, BTN). The Hawkeyes return home to host Minnesota Saturday, Nov. 13 (TBA).

    Jack Campbell
    Football

    Jack Campbell Butkus Award Semifinalist

    43 seconds ago
    John Chanel
    Football

    Wisconsin Defense Dominates Hawkeyes

    Oct 30, 2021
    137A5456
    Football

    HN TV: Kirk Ferentz Wisconsin Postgame

    Oct 30, 2021
    Spencer Petras
    Football

    Howe: Badgers Still Iowa's Road Block

    Oct 30, 2021
    Sports Betting
    Football

    Condon: Best Bets for Week 9

    Oct 29, 2021
    Sports Betting Board
    Football

    Odds & Trends: Purdue Up for Iowa Homecoming

    Oct 29, 2021
    137A3908
    Basketball

    Keegan Murray Has Come a Long Way

    Oct 28, 2021
    Lisa Bluder
    Basketball

    Video & Transcript: Lisa Bluder Media Day

    Oct 28, 2021
    137A0266
    Football

    HN TV: Kelvin Bell Press Conference

    Oct 28, 2021