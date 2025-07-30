Louisville Report

Louisville Football: 2025 Fall Camp Central

Your go-to spot for all the happenings and developments coming out of fall camp for the Cardinals ahead of the 2025 season.

Matthew McGavic

The Louisville defense takes to the field during practice on April 12, 2024
The Louisville defense takes to the field during practice on April 12, 2024 / Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fall camp and preparation for the 2025 season as a whole for the Louisville football program is in full swing. The Cardinals are gearing up for year three of the Jeff Brohm era, which is set to officially kick off on Aug. 30 vs. Eastern Kentucky at L&N Stadium.

Here is where you can keep up with all the happenings and developments coming out of Louisville's preseason, ranging from press conferences and open practice notebooks to relevant stories. Bookmark this page for future reference.

Open Practice Notebooks

  • To Be Updated

Press Conferences

  • To Be Updated

Stories

  • To Be Updated

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Louisville Players: Matt Stone - The Courier Journal / USA TODAY)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football