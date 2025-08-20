Louisville Report

2025 Louisville Football Schedule and Results

The Louisville football program's football schedule and results from the 2025 season.

Matthew McGavic

L&N Stadium
L&N Stadium / University of Louisville Athletics
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Below is the complete schedule for Louisville Cardinals football program for the 2025 season. Results will be added as games are completed.

Week 1: Saturday, Aug. 30 vs. Eastern Kentucky

  • Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 2: Friday, Sept. 5 vs. James Madison

  • Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 3: Bye Week

Week 4: Saturday, Sept. 20 vs. Bowling Green

  • Kickoff: TBA
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 5: Saturday, Sept. 27 at Pitt

  • Kickoff: TBA
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 6: Saturday, Oct. 4 vs. Virginia

  • Kickoff: TBA
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8: Friday, Oct. 17 at Miami

  • Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 9: Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. Boston College

  • Kickoff: TBA
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 10: Saturday, Nov. 1 at Virginia Tech

  • Kickoff: TBA
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 11: Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. Cal

  • Kickoff: TBA
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 12: Friday, Nov. 14 vs. Clemson

  • Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 13: Saturday, Nov. 22 at SMU

  • Kickoff: TBA
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 14: Saturday, Nov. 29 vs. Kentucky

  • Kickoff: TBA
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

(Photo of L&N Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

