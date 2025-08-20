2025 Louisville Football Schedule and Results
The Louisville football program's football schedule and results from the 2025 season.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Below is the complete schedule for Louisville Cardinals football program for the 2025 season. Results will be added as games are completed.
Week 1: Saturday, Aug. 30 vs. Eastern Kentucky
- Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 2: Friday, Sept. 5 vs. James Madison
- Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN2
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 3: Bye Week
Week 4: Saturday, Sept. 20 vs. Bowling Green
- Kickoff: TBA
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 5: Saturday, Sept. 27 at Pitt
- Kickoff: TBA
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 6: Saturday, Oct. 4 vs. Virginia
- Kickoff: TBA
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 7: Bye Week
Week 8: Friday, Oct. 17 at Miami
- Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. EST on ESPN
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 9: Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. Boston College
- Kickoff: TBA
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 10: Saturday, Nov. 1 at Virginia Tech
- Kickoff: TBA
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 11: Saturday, Nov. 8 vs. Cal
- Kickoff: TBA
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 12: Friday, Nov. 14 vs. Clemson
- Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. EST on ESPN
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 13: Saturday, Nov. 22 at SMU
- Kickoff: TBA
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 14: Saturday, Nov. 29 vs. Kentucky
- Kickoff: TBA
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
(Photo of L&N Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)
Published