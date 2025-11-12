Miami Poaches One of Penn State's Top Commits
It's more than just a star thing for the Miami Hurricanes as they flip their third player in three days as National Signing Day nears.
The Hurricanes have landed the commitment of former Penn State commit Isaac Chukwurah. He was committed to the Nittany Lions since April, but with the firing of James Franklin, several top players from his class have begun to receive interest from others around the country.
The 6-foot-2, 260 lbs. Bear, Delaware native, knew that the Hurricanes were a top option, especially now with defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman at the helm. The three-star defensive lineman has become a valuable recruiting piece for the Canes, and now they are preparing to have one of the best classes in the country.
The Hurricanes are looking to have the best ACC Class for the fourth season in a row while also gearing up to get back inside the top 10 again.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
- OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
- DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
- DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
- WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)
- TE, Israel Briggs, 6-foot-5, 210 lbs. - Visalia, California (Committed 6/24/25)
- WR, Tyran Evans, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs - Cornelius, North Carolina (Committed 6/25/25)
- DL, Anthony Kennedy Jr., 6-foot-5, 330 lbs. - Little Rock, Arkansas (Committed 6/27/25)
- CB, Brody Jennings, 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 7/5/25)
- WR, Somourian Wingo, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - St. Augustine, Florida (Committed 7/17/25)
- WR, Milan Parris, 6-foot4.5, 205 lbs. - Walsh Jesuit (Akron, OH) (Committed 10/28/25)
- S, JJ Dunnigan, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Manhattan, Kansas (Committed 11/9/25)
- DL, DeAnthony Lafayette, 6-foot-1, 230 lbs. - Orlando, Fla. (Committed 11/10/25)
- DL, Issac Chukwurah, 6-foot-2, 260 lbs. - Bear, DE (Committed 11/11/25)
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for the Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at Twitter @Justice_News5.