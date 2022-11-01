Skip to main content

Michigan vs. Michigan State, Tunnel Assaults, Jim Harbaugh & Mel Tucker, Blake Corum And The Offense

There's a lot to talk about from Saturday's game between Michigan and Michigan State, both on the field and in the tunnel, as we move into the month of November.

Michigan got a big 29-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday night, but the entire contest was overshadowed by what happened in the tunnel after the game. Michigan cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were assaulted by numerous Michigan State players in the tunnel, which has resulted an investigation and charges being pressed. Jim Harbaugh and Mel Tucker both spoke about the incident on Monday afternoon and the messaging could not have been more different.

We also talk about Michigan's offense, which is dominating teams while at the same time struggling in the red zone. It's a weird conundrum, but the Wolverines are 8-0 and rolling. The offense is a machine, but it bogs down once close to the end zone too often. So far, it hasn't hurt them, even a little bit, but everyone already has an eye on that massive showdown in late-November.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan WolverinesMichigan State Spartans

YouTube Thumbnail (6)
Football

Michigan vs. Michigan State, Tunnel Assaults, Jim Harbaugh & Mel Tucker, Blake Corum And The Offense

By Brandon Brown
mel tucker
Football

Everything Mel Tucker Said About Saturday Night's Incident

By Brandon Brown
jim harbaugh
Football

Everything Jim Harbaugh Said About Michigan State Tunnel Assaults

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

Michigan Player, Family To Press Charges After Tunnel Assault

By Brandon Brown
mike sainristil paul bunyan
Football

Michigan Football Dominated Michigan State In Several Areas

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Football Helmet
Football

Classless Spartans Jump Michigan Player In Tunnel

By Brandon Brown
mel tucker jj mccarthy
Football

Tuck Bummin'

By Brandon Brown
Cornelius Johnson
Football

Michigan State Is Always A Test

By Brandon Brown