Michigan vs. Michigan State, Tunnel Assaults, Jim Harbaugh & Mel Tucker, Blake Corum And The Offense

Michigan got a big 29-7 win over Michigan State on Saturday night, but the entire contest was overshadowed by what happened in the tunnel after the game. Michigan cornerbacks Ja'Den McBurrows and Gemon Green were assaulted by numerous Michigan State players in the tunnel, which has resulted an investigation and charges being pressed. Jim Harbaugh and Mel Tucker both spoke about the incident on Monday afternoon and the messaging could not have been more different.

We also talk about Michigan's offense, which is dominating teams while at the same time struggling in the red zone. It's a weird conundrum, but the Wolverines are 8-0 and rolling. The offense is a machine, but it bogs down once close to the end zone too often. So far, it hasn't hurt them, even a little bit, but everyone already has an eye on that massive showdown in late-November.