Minnesota pushing to flip dynamic 2026 UConn commit wide receiver
New Jersey wide receiver Quayd Hendryx has been verbally committed to UConn since July, but the 2026 three-star recruit announced that he received a scholarship offer from Minnesota on Wednesday.
"I am extremely blessed to have received an offer from the University of Minnesota #agtg #RTB #SkiUMah #stayonthatside," he posted on X on Wednesday.
Standing at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Hendryx currently attends Winslow Township High School in Atco, New Jersey. He has been enjoying a standout senior campaign with 30 catches for 520 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has 28 kick return yards and 78 punt return yards, according to MaxPreps.
The majority of Hendryx's recruiting interest came front programs on the East Coast, until a recent push from Nebraska, Minnesota and West Virginia, all of whom offered him scholarships on Wednesday. The latest 247Sports Composite ranking has him as the 1,186th-best player in the class of 2026, the 182nd-ranked receiver and the No. 24 player in New Jersey.
Minnesota recently added a verbal commitment from Missouri receiver Braiden Stevens on Monday, who joined Rico Blassingame and Hayden Moore as the third wide receiver currently in the Gophers' 2026 recruiting class.
The Gophers currently have 28 players verbally committed to their 2026 class, which is on the bigger side, but it seems as if they wouldn't mind adding more. Hendryx is a dynamic athlete who is a 100m, 200m State Champ, according to his X page. He will be an intriguing weapon on whichever college football team he joins following his high school career.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 28 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)
- Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)
- George Rohl, TE (Ellsworth, WI)
- Charlie Jilek, LB (Portage, MI)
- Lamont Hamilton, DB (Racine, WI)
- Braiden Stevens, WR (Platte City, MO)
- Jett Walker, RB (Georgetown, TX)
- Beckett Schreiber, OL (Madison, WI)
- Aaron Thomas, OL (Phoenix, AZ)