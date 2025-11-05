All Gophers

Ex-Ohio State commit offensive lineman flips decision to Minnesota

Minnesota continues to stay busy on the 2026 high school recruiting trail.

Tony Liebert

Sep 29, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mountain Pointe Pride offensive lineman Aaron Thomas (57) holds an American flag as he runs onto the field prior to the game against the American Leadership Academy Patriots at Mountain Pointe High School s football field in Phoenix on Sept. 29, 2023.
Sep 29, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mountain Pointe Pride offensive lineman Aaron Thomas (57) holds an American flag as he runs onto the field prior to the game against the American Leadership Academy Patriots at Mountain Pointe High School s football field in Phoenix on Sept. 29, 2023. / Diannie Chavez / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Three-star 2026 offensive lineman Aaron Thomas decommitted from Ohio State on Monday, and he flipped his verbal commitment to Minnesota on Wednesday. The Phoenix, Arizona, native is now the eighth-highest-ranked player in the Gophers' 2026 class.

"Riding my own wave.
@GopherFootball
is home.
#RTB #GoGophers #SkiUMah," he posted to X on Wednesday.

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter

Standing at 6-foot-7, 300 pounds, Thomas has elite traits for an offensive line prospect. The latest 247Sports Composite ranks him as the 506th-best player in the class of 2026, the 46th-best offensive tackle and the No. 8 player in Arizona.

Thomas is a player whom Minnesota has been recruiting hard for a while. He was on campus an unofficial visit in April 2024 and then again in June and November of the same year. P.J. Fleck and offensive line coach Brian Callahan paid him a visit in January of 2025, and they set up an official visit with him for the spring. He never made it to that visit, and he was heavily pursued by top programs such as the Buckeyes, Oregon, Florida State and Texas A&M, among others.

After offensive linemen Daniel McMorris and Mataalii Benjamin decomitted from Minnesota earlier this fall, you could make the argument that they have upgraded with Thomas and Wisconsin lineman Beckett Schreiber. With 28 total verbal commitments, the Gophers' current 2026 class is one of the biggest in the country, and it ranks as the 29th-best according to 247Sports.

Updated 2026 recruiting class: 28 verbal commitments

More from Gophers On SI

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Gophers Recruiting