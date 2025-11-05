Ex-Ohio State commit offensive lineman flips decision to Minnesota

BREAKING: 3⭐️ 2026 (Phoenix, AZ) OL Aaron Thomas (@AaronEliThomas) has verbally committed to Minnesota.



Ranked as the 506th-best recruit in the class, he decommitted from Ohio State on Monday. He now becomes the 8th-highest-ranked player in the Gophers' class.… pic.twitter.com/0MDo0SEkgT