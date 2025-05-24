All Gophers

Gophers add official visit with 2026 Georgia safety to first Summer Splash weekend

Minnesota is the first of four scheduled official visits for Tristen Hill.

Tony Liebert

Nov 24, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers mascot Goldy Gopher prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Suwanee, Georgia 2026 safety Tristen Hill announced on Friday that he has locked in an official visit with the Gophers for next weekend to kick off their annual Summer Splash recruiting event.

Listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Hill is an unranked recruit in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports. He was offered by Minnesota on May 9 and his official visit with the Gophers on May 30 to June 1 will be the first of four scheduled before stops at USF, NC State and Duke.

We're now less than a week away from Minnesota's first of two Summer Splash recruiting weekends. Hill joins a talented crop of safety prospects alongside Jayden McGregory, Messiah Tilson and Jamarcus Jones.

Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits

TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

