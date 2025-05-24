Gophers add official visit with 2026 Georgia safety to first Summer Splash weekend
Minnesota is the first of four scheduled official visits for Tristen Hill.
Suwanee, Georgia 2026 safety Tristen Hill announced on Friday that he has locked in an official visit with the Gophers for next weekend to kick off their annual Summer Splash recruiting event.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Hill is an unranked recruit in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports. He was offered by Minnesota on May 9 and his official visit with the Gophers on May 30 to June 1 will be the first of four scheduled before stops at USF, NC State and Duke.
We're now less than a week away from Minnesota's first of two Summer Splash recruiting weekends. Hill joins a talented crop of safety prospects alongside Jayden McGregory, Messiah Tilson and Jamarcus Jones.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- LB Hudson Dunn (committed)
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB/TE Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- ATH Roman Voss
- DE Aaden Aytch
- RB SirPaul Cheeks
- RB Damon Ferguson
- OT Malachi Joyner
- S Tristen Hill
- WR Hayden Moore (committed)
- WR Kai Meza (committed)
- CB Justin Hopkins (committed)
- CB Chance Payne
- DE PJ Takitaki (June 13-15)
- DL Jeremiah Benson (June 13-15)
- CB Mason Lewis (June 13-15)
- RB Ashton Rowden (June 13-15)
- CB Jordan Lampkins (June 13-15)
- LB Braylon Hodge (June 13-15)
- DE Josiah Anyansi (June 13-15)
- TE Tyler Ruxer (June 13-15)
- TE Gabe Weaver (June 13-15)
- TE Jack Sievers (June 13-15)
- OT Lucas Tielsch (June 13-15)
- CB Xavier Jackson (June 13-15)
- LB Julian Manson (June 13-15)
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)
