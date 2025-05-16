All Gophers

Gophers are first Big Ten offer for 2026 Georgia CB, schedule official visit

Minnesota will be hositng Chance Payne on an official visit at the end of the month.

Tony Liebert

Chance Payne (left) with Gophers CBs coach Nick Monroe (right) during an in-home visit.
Chance Payne (left) with Gophers CBs coach Nick Monroe (right) during an in-home visit. / Picture via: @chance_payne5 (X)
Minnesota became the first Big Ten program to offer 2026 Jefferson, Georgia cornerback Chance Payne a scholarship on Thursday, and then they quickly locked in an official visit for the end of the month.

"Excited to be at Minnesota may 30th!!," Payne posted to X on Thursday.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Payne is a late-blooming recruit, who currently holds other top offers from Wake Forest, Miami (OH) and Appalachian State. He only has one other official visit currently scheduled with the Mountaineers for June 19.

Minnesota has a unique group of defensive back priority targets in the cycle alongside committed four-star Justin Hopkins. Payne joins ️Mason Lewis from Arizona, Darrion Jones from Nebraska, Xavier Jackson from New Jersey and Illinois' Jordan Lampkins as the fifth uncommitted 2026 cornerback to schedule an official visit with the Gophers.

Published
