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Gophers Beat Out SEC Program for Commitment From Tennessee LB Wyatt Wilber

Minnesota landed another verbal commitment from the class of 2027 on Sunday night.
Tony Liebert|
Oak Ridge's Wayne Gibson (4) is brought down by Maryville's Wyatt Wilber (44) in a TSSAA high school football game on October 30, 2025, in Maryville, Tenn.
Oak Ridge's Wayne Gibson (4) is brought down by Maryville's Wyatt Wilber (44) in a TSSAA high school football game on October 30, 2025, in Maryville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Minnesota Golden Gophers

It was a quieter Sunday following the Gophers' second and final official visit weekend of the 2027 recruiting cycle. Tennessee linebacker Wyatt Wilber was their lone verbal commitment of the day.

"Very blessed to announce my commitment to The University of Minnesota," he posted on X.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Minnesota moved fast with Wilber's recruitment. He publicly announced his official visit on Tuesday, he was officially offered a scholarship on Friday, and he verbally committed to the Gophers on Sunday.

Wilber is a relatively unheralded prospect, as he's currently unranked by the major recruiting services. He had a productive junior season with 98 total tackles, 7 TFLs and 1 sack at Maryville High School. He received his first Division I scholarship offer from Marshall on April 23, and then he proceeded to rack up offers from Jacksonville State, East Tennessee State, UT Martin, Memphis, Mississippi State and the Gophers.

Gophers linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin identified Wilber's potential. He now joins Tate Wallace and Kason Clayborne as the third linebacker verbally committed to Minnesota's 2027 recruiting class. He won't be the type of player who completely alters the outlook of the Gophers' class, but every commitment cannot be a home run.

The Gophers now have 28 total players verbally committed to their 2027 class, which is three off the total they had for the 2026 cycle. With both official visit weekends now in the rearview, it's fair to assume things might cool down before early national signing day in December.

Current 2027 commits (28 players)

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Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

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