Minnesota loses 2026 RB recruiting target to ACC school
Jackson, Tennessee 2026 running back Lekhy Thompkins verbally committed to Louisville on Thursday over Memphis and Minnesota, which were all three finalists in his recruitment.
Listed at 6-foot-1, 227 pounds, Thompkins is a dynamic runner. He has played three seasons for Trinity Christian Academy, and he has more than 3,800 career rushing yards with more than 50 total touchdowns. He was visited by Gophers running backs coach Jayden Everett on May 2, but he is now committed to the Cardinals.
Minnesota is interested in a intriguing group of running backs in the 2026 cycle, so its focus will now shift elsewhere. Ezekiel Bates is already verbally committed to the program, but Damon Ferguson, Ashton Rowden, Deuce Alston, SirPaul Cheeks and Ryan Estrada all have official visits scheduled in the coming weeks.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits
- WR Rico Blassingame (committed)
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- OT Mataalii Benjamin
- LB Hudson Dunn (committed)
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB/TE Pierce Petersohn
- CB Darion Jones
- DE Anthony Charles
- WR Dre Pollard
- LB Angel Luciano
- TE Preston Fryzel
- OT Daniel McMorris
- RB Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston
- ATH Roman Voss
- DE Aaden Aytch
- RB SirPaul Cheeks
- RB Damon Ferguson
- OT Malachi Joyner
- WR Hayden Moore (committed)
- WR Kai Meza (committed)
- CB Justin Hopkins (committed)
- CB Chance Payne
- DE PJ Takitaki (June 13-15)
- DL Jeremiah Benson (June 13-15)
- CB Mason Lewis (June 13-15)
- RB Ashton Rowden (June 13-15)
- CB Jordan Lampkins (June 13-15)
- LB Braylon Hodge (June 13-15)
- DE Josiah Anyansi (June 13-15)
- TE Tyler Ruxer (June 13-15)
- TE Gabe Weaver (June 13-15)
- TE Jack Sievers (June 13-15)
- OT Lucas Tielsch (June 13-15)
- CB Xavier Jackson (June 13-15)
- LB Julian Manson (June 13-15)
- RB Ryan Estrada (June 13-15)
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15) (committed)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)