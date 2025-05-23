All Gophers

Minnesota loses 2026 RB recruiting target to ACC school

One of the Gophers' top running back targets in the class has verbally committed elsewhere.

Jan 3, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at the Dukes’ Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at the Dukes' Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jackson, Tennessee 2026 running back Lekhy Thompkins verbally committed to Louisville on Thursday over Memphis and Minnesota, which were all three finalists in his recruitment.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 227 pounds, Thompkins is a dynamic runner. He has played three seasons for Trinity Christian Academy, and he has more than 3,800 career rushing yards with more than 50 total touchdowns. He was visited by Gophers running backs coach Jayden Everett on May 2, but he is now committed to the Cardinals.

Minnesota is interested in a intriguing group of running backs in the 2026 cycle, so its focus will now shift elsewhere. Ezekiel Bates is already verbally committed to the program, but Damon Ferguson, Ashton Rowden, Deuce Alston, SirPaul Cheeks and Ryan Estrada all have official visits scheduled in the coming weeks.

