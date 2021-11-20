Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 23 Utah

    Keep it here for up-to-date coverage of the Ducks' huge matchup against the Utes.
    Author:

    When: Saturday November 20, 2021 Approx. 4:44 p.m. PST

    Where: Rice Eccles-Stadium (Salt Lake City, Utah)

    TV: ABC

    Broadcast crew: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (Analyst), Molly McGrath (Sideline)

    Stream: Fubo TV

    Radio: Oregon Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, local radio: KUJZ-95.3 FM (Eugene), KFXX-1080 AM (Portland), Sirius: 133 | XM: 197 | Jerry Allen (Play-by-play), Mike Jorgensen (Analyst), Joey McMurry (Sideline reporter)

    Live Updates: Follow Max Torres, Ally Osborne and Dylan Reubenking on Twitter, Ducks Digest live updates story posted on gameday

    ----

    Pregame

    - WR Johnny Johnson III is OUT.

    - WR Jaylon Redd is reportedly out and has not traveled with the team.

    - RB Seven McGee is field

    ----

