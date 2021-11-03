Syracuse Bowl Projection Roundup

With Syracuse football's 21-6 win over Boston College, the Orange improved to 5-4 on the 2021 season with three games left to play. That puts Syracuse just one win shy of bowl eligibility. When updated bowl projections came out after this past weekend, Syracuse was in many of them. Here is a roundup of where the Orange could be playing along with the respective opponents.

247Sports: First Responder Bowl vs Purdue (December 28th, Dallas, TX)

Action Network: Military Bowl vs Houston (December 27th, Annapolis, MD)

Athlon Sports: Fenway Bowl vs Central Florida (December 29th, Boston, MA)

Bleacher Report: Gasparilla vs Washington (December 23rd, Tampa, FL)

CBS Sports: None

College Football News: Pinstripe Bowl vs Purdue (December 29th, New York City, NY)

College Sports Madness: Gasparilla Bowl vs Missouri (December 23rd, Tampa, FL)

ESPN: Military Bowl vs East Carolina (December 27th, Annapolis, MD)

Pro Football Network: First Responder Bowl vs Iowa State (December 28th, Dallas, TX)

Sporting News: Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Kansas State (December 28th, Phoenix, AZ)

The Athletic: Military Bowl vs East Carolina (December 27th, Annapolis, MD)

USA TODAY: Pinstripe Bowl vs Minnesota (December 29th, New York City, NY)

Yahoo Sports: Pinstripe Bowl vs Purdue (December 29th, New York City, NY)

It is interesting that CBS is the lone holdout in putting Syracuse in a bowl game. Several of the matchups are intriguing, as are the locations. There are Northeast options like the Pinstripe or Fenway Bowl. Or warmer weather cities such as Tampa, Phoenix and Dallas. Or in between in Annapolis.

Syracuse has a bye this week before looking to gain bowl eligibility at Louisville on November 13th.