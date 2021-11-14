Ground Game Comes Alive, UCLA Football Comes Back to Defeat Colorado

The Bruins are going bowling.

It seemed like they were going to have to wait at least another week to make that claim, but a big push to start the second half helped them turn the tides and take control against the Buffaloes.

UCLA football (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) trailed Colorado (3-7, 2-5) 20-10 at the half, only to shut out their opponent in the second half en route to a 44-20 blowout victory. It marked the Bruins' sixth of the year, making them eligible for the postseason for the first time since coach Chip Kelly joined the program ahead of the 2018 season.

The turnaround in the second half came across all over the box score, but most notably on the ground.

UCLA was averaging 227.5 rushing yards per game during its 5-2 start, but just 128 per game during its two-game skid entering Saturday. It looked like more of the same through two quarters, picking up just 69 rushing yards before the half compared to the Buffaloes' 155.

In the second half, UCLA outrushed Colorado 176-38, a complete 180 reversal on the opening few quarters. Saturday wound up being their third most productive night on the ground this season – just 1 yard off second-best – when it was on pace to be their third-worst.

The Bruins trailed 20-7 at one point, thanks in no small part to the self-inflicted wounds and ineffective run defense that buried them against Oregon and Utah the past few weeks.

Holdings, pass interferences and unsportsmanlike conduct calls piled up just as they had in many of UCLA’s losses the past few months.

A holding by tight end Greg Dulcich wiped out a 52-yard run by running back Zach Charbonnet that would have set the Bruins up on the goal line. UCLA nearly turned a fourth-down conversion attempt into a 41-yard touchdown pass to receiver Kam Brown, but Brown called for illegal touching and they had to give it up on downs. A pass interference by cornerback Devin Kirkwood the very next drive set up an eventual Buffalo field goal, and an unsportsmanlike conduct call against linebacker Jordan Genmark Heath.

When the Bruins did avoid penalties and manage to move the ball, it didn’t always end in points. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw a pick at midfield early on, and Nicholas Barr-Mira missed a 47-yard field goal.

Colorado running back Jarek Broussard had 102 yards at the half on just 12 carries, putting him on pace to top his season-opening 187-yard outing against the Bruins in 2020.

UCLA built up a little momentum by moving the ball downfield in less than a minute to get a 41-yard field goal as the first half came to a close, and that turned out to be a sign of things to come.

The Bruins scored five consecutive touchdowns to open the second half, four of which came on the ground and three of which came courtesy of Charbonnet.

Thompson-Robinson got a 23-yard rushing touchdown of his own, finishing the night with a team-best 99 rushing yards to go along with his 257 yards through the air on 18-of-27 passing.

Charbonnet had 67 yards on 17 carries, while Brittain Brown rushed for 58 on six carries.

Receiver Kyle Philips had a few long catches that helped him reach 99 yards on the night, but his 82-yard punt return touchdown helped end things nice and early in the fourth quarter. Tight end Greg Dulcich ranked second on the team 87 yards on three catches.

Colorado, Broussard included, was unable to move the ball or convert in any way, shape or form in the second half, punting twice, turning it over on downs twice and fumbling in the final minutes.

UCLA now enters its crosstown showdown with USC next weekend looking not to make a bowl or win the Pac-12 South, but better its positioning in the postseason landscape with a rivalry win over the Trojans.

