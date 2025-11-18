Vanderbilt Among Top Schools for Elite 2027 TE Prospect
The Commodores received a bit of good news this week on the recruiting front as Vanderbilt was named among the final schools for one of the top tight end prospects in the 2027 class.
4-Star Malik Howard from Oak Ridge, Tennessee took to social media on November 17 to officially announce his six finalists, including the Commodores among South Carolina, Alabama, Texas, Miami and Tennessee.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 225 lbs., Howard is a massive target with a wide catch radius that he uses to his advantage. Over his sophomore and junior seasons, he hauled in over 80 receptions for 1,167 yards and 17 touchdowns.
He helped his Oak Ridge team to an impressive 9-2 record this season with a berth in the state playoffs.
Howard has visited each of his finalists this fall, with his most recent trip being to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to see the Crimson Tide defeat LSU in Bryant-Denny Stadium. His last trip to Nashville was in August of this year when he was in FirstBank Stadium for the Commodores' win over Charleston Southern.
While an official decision from the highly touted talent is unlikely to come soon as he still has a year of varsity football remaining, Vanderbilt has clearly made a strong impression on the Tennessee native.
Howard is ranked as the No. 11 tight end in the class and the No. 8 overall player in the Volunteer State, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. While the Commodores are clearly being considered among his top choices, Clark Lea and his staff may have an uphill battle in landing Howard's commitment.
His hometown of Oak Ridge is a mere half hour away from Knoxville, the home of the Volunteers, and Tennessee seems to be pushing hard to land the 4-Star prospect.
2027 Commitments
- QB Luke Babin, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Woodville, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
- DL Nate Fleming, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Franklin, Tennessee (Committed 10/12/2025)
- TE Palmer Riley, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Atherton, California (Committed 10/23/2025)
- OT Michael Smith, 6-foot-6, 290 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 10/26/2025)
- DT Cameron Stepp, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Bel Air, Maryland (Committed 10/26/2025)
- Mason Lewis, 6-foot, 195 lbs. - Chandler, Arizona (Committed 10/27/2025)
- CB Jeremy Garner II, 5-foot-10, 150 lbs. - Iowa Colony, Texas (Committed 10/31/2025)