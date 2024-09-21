Gameday Guide: West Virginia vs. Kansas
Do you want all the information for today's game in one place? Here you go.
Below are several links to stories that relate to this week's matchup between West Virginia and Kansas. Click on the title to go to that article. To return back to the Gameday Guide, click the "back" or "return" button on your device.
GAME INFO
How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Kansas
Kansas Releases Depth Chart vs. West Virginia
ESPN2 Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Kansas
THE MATCHUP
WVU Opponent Breakdown: Scouting the Kansas Jayhawks
WVU WR Preston Fox a 'Gametime Decision' vs. Kansas
What Lance Leipold Said About West Virginia
PREDICTIONS
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Kansas
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas
College Football 25 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Kansas
Three Prop Bets for West Virginia vs. Kansas
ESPN FPI Views WVU's Big 12 Opener vs. Kansas as a Toss-Up
FEATURES
Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 4
Will WVU Make a Bowl Game? Phil Steele Shares His Opinion
Is WVU's Confidence Shaken? Jordan Lesley Reveals Message to Players
Changes Incoming: WVU to Give More Opportunities to Pair of Promising Corners
ESPN FPI Predicts Each Big 12 Game on WVU's Schedule
Updated Big 12 Title Odds as League Play Begins
Neal Brown: 'You Can't Have All the Good Without Experiencing the Bad'
WVU DL Edward Vesterinen Will Miss 'Significant Time'
SHOWS
Walk Thru GameDay Show: West Virginia vs. Kansas Preview + Prediction
Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Kansas
Between The Eers: Early Season Trouble
PRESS CONFERENCES
Neal Brown Kansas Preview Press Conference
Chad Scott Kansas Preview Press Conference
Jordan Lesley Kansas Preview Press Conference
TJ Jackson Kansas Preview Press Conference
Brandon Yates Kansas Preview Press Conference