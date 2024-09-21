Mountaineers Now

Gameday Guide: West Virginia vs. Kansas

Everything you need to know ahead of the Week 4 matchup between the Mountaineers and Panthers.

Schuyler Callihan

Do you want all the information for today's game in one place? Here you go.

Below are several links to stories that relate to this week's matchup between West Virginia and Pitt. Click on the title to go to that article. To return back to the Gameday Guide, click the "back" or "return" button on your device.

GAME INFO

How to Watch & Listen to West Virginia vs. Kansas

WVU Uniform Combo vs. Kansas

Kansas Releases Depth Chart vs. West Virginia

ESPN2 Broadcast Team Announced for West Virginia vs. Kansas

THE MATCHUP

WVU Opponent Breakdown: Scouting the Kansas Jayhawks

WVU WR Preston Fox a 'Gametime Decision' vs. Kansas

What Lance Leipold Said About West Virginia

PREDICTIONS

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs. Kansas

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas

College Football 25 Simulation: West Virginia vs. Kansas

Three Prop Bets for West Virginia vs. Kansas

ESPN FPI Views WVU's Big 12 Opener vs. Kansas as a Toss-Up

FEATURES

Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 4

Will WVU Make a Bowl Game? Phil Steele Shares His Opinion

Is WVU's Confidence Shaken? Jordan Lesley Reveals Message to Players

Changes Incoming: WVU to Give More Opportunities to Pair of Promising Corners

ESPN FPI Predicts Each Big 12 Game on WVU's Schedule

Updated Big 12 Title Odds as League Play Begins

Neal Brown: 'You Can't Have All the Good Without Experiencing the Bad'

WVU DL Edward Vesterinen Will Miss 'Significant Time'

SHOWS

Walk Thru GameDay Show: West Virginia vs. Kansas Preview + Prediction

Between The Eers: How WVU Beats Kansas

Between The Eers: Early Season Trouble

PRESS CONFERENCES

Neal Brown Kansas Preview Press Conference

Chad Scott Kansas Preview Press Conference

Jordan Lesley Kansas Preview Press Conference

TJ Jackson Kansas Preview Press Conference

Brandon Yates Kansas Preview Press Conference

Jaden Bray Kansas Preview Press Conference

