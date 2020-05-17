Art Howe Has Rounded Third and is Back at Home in Houston

Art Howe, who made the conversion from the gridiron to the diamond during his days at the University of Wyoming and went on to spend nearly four decades in Major League Baseball as a player, coach and manager, was released on Sunday afternoon from a Houston hospital, where he had been admitted after a positive diagnosis with coronavirus.

Howe, 73, said he had been ailing for several weeks, and last week, after he came down with the chills and felt weak he was taken to the hospital where the diagnosis was made.

Howe told friends on Sunday he is "weak but on the mend."

Art Howe, whose football career at Wyoming was sidelined by back problems and led his induction into the UW's Sports Hall of Fame for his efforts as a infielder for the Cowboys baseball team in the mid-60s, initially went to work .

Howe, 73, was quarantining in his Houston home with his wife, Betty, when he first came down with chills, then started to get weak last Wednesday. But all the precautions he took weren’t enough to keep him from feeling cold and getting weaker.

Howe's wife, Betty, with whom he celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary a year ago, and two daughters, who live in the Houston area did not test positive for the coronavirus.

“That’s the best thing,” he said.

A native of Pittsburgh, Howe was originally recruited to Wyoming as a quarterback, but the back problems developed, and he wound up playing baseball instead. In his place, then Wyoming coach Bob Devaney moved defensive back Paul Toscano to quarterback.

And in recent years, Howe has regularly returned to Wyoming with a group of retired baseball players, active scouts and members of the media for the final home game of the season. Former Wyoming baseball players Dan Adair, a teammate of Howe's in Laramie, and Bill Stearns, who was signed out of Wyoming by the Yankees and was a catcher in the minor leagues, also are part of the Wyomania group.