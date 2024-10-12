Charles Barkley Gets Real On Different Career Mindsets Of Black And White Youth
NBA great Charles Barkley believes the black youth need to focus more on traditional careers than becoming entertainers.
Barkley recently spoke on the issue during an interview with Graham Bensinger. Barkley said the black community is "brainwashed" to thinking playing sports or becoming a singer is the only path to success.
"Let's say I'm in a white school," Barkley said. "I say 'How many you of kids want to play pro sports?' Less than 10 percent raise their hand. I say, `What do you wanna do?' 'I wanna be a doctor, I wanna be a lawyer, I wanna be an engineer."
Barkley sees the opposite when visiting inner-city schools. Most want careers in the NBA or NFL.
"But when I go speak at predominantly black schools, 90 percent of the kids want to play sports," Barkley said. "There's a couple like, `Oh, I want to be a doctor.' which makes me really proud, but 90 percent of the kids when I speak at black schools ... Our kids are brainwashed to think they can only play sports or be entertainers. You got a better chance of being a doctor or a lawyer than playing in the NBA."
Barkley said blacks need to a more "realistic" approach.
"There's 400 players in the NBA," Barkley said. What are the chances you're going to be one of 400 best players in the world? I'm not trying to bash their dreams. i wish everybody could do it but you also have to be realistic."
