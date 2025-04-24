Cooper Flagg Goes Old-School With All-Time NBA Starting Five
Cooper Flagg is part of today's basketball generation.
But, apparently, his heart is from the old-school. Flagg was recently tracked down by GQ Sports to name his NBA all-time starting five. His list only included one player who was drafted after 1996.
The five players were: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at center, LeBron James at power forward, Kobe Bryant at small forward, Michael Jordan at shooting guard and Magic Johnson at point guard.
It was surprising because Flagg left off players like Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, who he grew up watching. Flagg hopes to join the conversation one day.
After playing one season at Duke, he is the expected No. 1 pick in the June NBA draft. Many consider Flagg a generational talent like James and Victor Wembanyama.
NBA GREAT PRAISES JJ REDICK
Coaching the Los Angeles Lakers comes with a lot of expectations from the fans and former players.
After losing Game 1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson was among those to criticize Lakers coach JJ Redick. The Lakers bounced back in Game 2, so Johnson was back on the Redick bandwagon.
Here's what Johnson posted on X Wednesday: "JJ Redick made amazing adjustments in last night’s game first on defense - they pressured more and were overall more physical. We were in attack mode last night! Coach Reddick had the Lakers move the ball and their bodies on offense. We attacked the basket, got Minnesota in foul trouble, and we went to the free throw line a lot - something we didn’t do in Game 1. Luka Doncic was something special. He had 22 pts at the half and closed the game with 31 points. LeBron chipped in with 21 points."
MORE BACK IN THE DAY COVERAGE
Magic Johnson shows some love for JJ Redick
Vernon Maxwell goes after Utah Jazz fans again
Is Steph Curry reaching Michael Jordan status?
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day Hoops On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @BackInTheDayNBA