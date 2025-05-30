ESPN Analyst Rips Tyrese Haliburton After Game 5 Disappearance
The Indiana Pacers were anticipated to complete another gentleman's sweep and clinch their first Finals appearance since 2000.
They didn't. They were blown out by the New York Knicks Thursday night, with four of their starting five players in single figures, including star guard Tyrese Haliburton. The budding superstar was coming off a historic 30-point triple-double, only to lay an egg with eight points on 2-of-7 shooting in Game 5.
ESPN analyst and former NBA player Jay Williams said Haliburton's performance was "unacceptable."
"The Knicks were playing great defense, but that's no excuse," Williams said on First Take Friday morning. "I still think Tyrese Haliburton is a superstar, but this was the worst performance that he's had in the playoffs. He's also dropped single digits like 13 times this season. Unacceptable again."
Williams defends Haliburton as a league superstar, so his criticism stems from disappointment in his underperformance.
"You cannot diminish the level of importance that he is to this team," Williams said. "When you take off the head of the snake and he's not aggressive, this is a team that can lose. It puts more accountability on him because they can't win without him being elite."
Indiana still leads 3-2, but they can't afford to give the Knicks any momentum. Haliburton needs to improve as the headliner, but the Pacers also need better from Myles Turner, Aaron Nesmith, and Andrew Nembhard, who combined for just 14 points. They have a chance to close the series Saturday night.
